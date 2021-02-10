Flint police continue looking for suspects in double murder of 10-month-old, his grandmother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading Flint police to additional suspects in the double murder of a 10-month-old boy and his grandmother just after Christmas.

Romelo Jones Jr. and 45-year-old Belinda Hart died after the shooting in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 at Hart’s residence in the 600 block of East Pulaski Avenue on Flint’s north side. Hart died on the scene while Jones Jr. died at Hurley Medical Center.

Police arrested 26-year-old Deandre Montrell Arrington in connection with the shootings and he was arraigned on 20 charges, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. But investigators believe others were involved in the crime.

Flint police believe Arrington and the other suspects were driving a white Jeep Renegade when the shootings took place. They found the SUV already, so they are looking for everyone who was inside at the time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to any other suspects in the investigation. Anyone with information that would help police should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

