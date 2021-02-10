Former Flint insurance salesman pleads guilty to fraud charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint insurance salesman pleaded guilty to fraud charges Wednesday based on claims that he sold customers fake insurance certificates.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, 25-year-old Dillen Leonard pleaded guilty to four counts of insurance fraud and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Leonard is accused of knowingly selling fraudulent insurance certificates that appeared to be real 29 times in July 2016. His clients then presented the certificates to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office as their required proof of auto insurance to renew licenses.

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating after the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services received complaints about Leonard.

Leonard faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on March 19 before Genesee County Judge David Newblatt.

