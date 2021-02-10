Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A former financial adviser from Grand Blanc is accused of making false promises and representations to defraud elderly clients.

Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Mark Hopkins, who formerly owned the Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course, devised a scheme to trick two sets of elderly investors into giving him over $1.1 million in a fake investment through a local credit union.

Investigators say Hopkins produced fake account statements to make the investments appear legitimate. But the money actually went a bank account associated with the Jewel of Grand Blanc.

Hopkins is accused of misappropriating $750,000 from the first set of investors and then deceiving a second set of elderly investors into withdrawing $400,000 from their brokerage account. Some of the $400,000 second payment went toward a partial “investment return” for the first investors, prosecutors say.

Hopkins is named in an indictment in U.S. District Court and is expected to face a judge for arraignment on Thursday.

“Seniors are some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin. “We are committed to protecting them from those who seek to steal their hard-earned savings. I applaud the law enforcement agencies and elder services agencies for their dedicated work on these cases.”

The FBI and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission assisted the U.S. Attorney’s office with the investigation.

