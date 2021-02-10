Advertisement

Genesee Co. Sheriff Dept. spread awareness of human trafficking

On Tuesday night the Genesee County Sheriff shared during a town hall how easy it can be to...
On Tuesday night the Genesee County Sheriff shared during a town hall how easy it can be to fall into the trap of a sexual predator online.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Tuesday night the Genesee County Sheriff shared during a town hall how easy it can be to fall into the trap of a sexual predator online.

“I want this to scare the heck out of predators that have these underlying desires and have these predisposed ideas of hurt somebody so they could go and help, and they don’t have more victims,” said Christopher Swanson, Sheriff of Genesee County.

During the down hall the sheriff department shared a few cases they have worked on where an investigator would play a decoy to catch a predator.

Assigned ghost deputy investigator Tori Dallas says it took three weeks to speak to one of the predators and finally catch him. Dallas says when it comes to your kids spending time on the internet to teach them how to say no.

“Teach your children, that it’s okay to be rude, that it’s okay to say no because you know I’ve came across a chat with two nine year olds. They were watching you know they’re on YouTube, watching video games,” said Dallas.

“And some guy chimes in, and then he asks, take some you know, undress. Well when they asked like why did you do that? And she said, because I didn’t want to be rude,” added Dallas.

Police Officer David Dwyre says he’s interviewed close to one thousand sex predators and a vast majority are from Genesee County.

“I was still doing weekly polygraph examinations here and Flint and Genesee County. And again, about half our, our sexual misconduct cases,” said Dwyre.

The department says since 2018 they have been able to catch just over 90 predators.

If you or know anyone involved in a dangerous situation the Genesee County police recommend you call 911 or speak with your children about these types of situations before they arise.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Richard Lee Wymer
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Mecosta County man
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

Latest News

On Tuesday night the Genesee County Sheriff shared during a town hall how easy it can be to...
Genesee Co. Sheriff Dept. spreads awareness of human trafficking
From left, Carl Perks, Chrystal Forgrays and Lavante Simpson are accused of running a human...
Three Oakland County residents accused of running human trafficking ring
Hearts for the Homeless is the brainchild of a fourth-grader at the Flint Cultural Center...
Fourth-grader's Hearts of the Homeless program aims to help Flint residents
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties