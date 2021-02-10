Advertisement

Genesee County commissioners create diversity, equity and inclusion committee

This is the Genesee County Administration Building.
This is the Genesee County Administration Building.((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ad Hoc Committee.

The County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to create the committee tasked with promoting a culturally diverse environment for employees, residents and visitors. Democrat Commissioner Domonique Clemons was a driving force behind creating the committee.

“We want to make sure that the services that this county offers are accessible to every resident of Genesee County and not only to those who have the resources to seek them out,” said Clemons. “We will use this committee to address hurdles that exist for residents that inhibit their ability to realize wealth accumulation, a quality education, safety, health and other measures.”

Clemons works as the director of diversity for the Michigan House Democratic Caucus. Genesee County Commissioner Charles Winfrey, a former equity officer for the city of Flint, will be co-chairman of the committee.

Members of the committee will include a broad cross section of county commissioners, county employees, community members and a representative of the health care community. They will address issues with education, research and advocacy.

“Input from commissioners, staff and the community is incredibly important so we can work toward an Inclusive, welcoming, and accepting community,” Clemons said.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted last year to declare racism a public health crisis for the county.

