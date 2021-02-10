Advertisement

Holiday intoxicated driving enforcement leads to nearly 200 arrests in Michigan

159 drivers were arrested for drunk driving and 39 more were arrested for driving on drugs
(WJHG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 200 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated in Michigan during a three-week enforcement effort over the winter holiday season.

Ninety police agencies across the state increased patrols from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1 to look for intoxicated drivers as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown. They made a total of 198 arrests -- 159 for alleged drunk drivers and 39 for drivers allegedly under the influence of drugs.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the holidays and to have a plan in place to get home safely. Unfortunately, the holidays were not a merry occasion for everyone.”

In total, officers working under the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over effort made more than 7,500 traffic stops, issued 1,120 speeding tickets, wrote 88 seat belt tickets and found 13 child restraint violations. Nearly 150 people were arrested for felony charges not related to intoxicated driving.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Flint Post working on a special patrol saw a road rage incident in progress. He arrested one of the drivers for two counts of felonious assault, four firearms charges and illegal possession of Adderall.

Michigan’s legal limit for drunken driving is a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, but police can make arrests if they believe drivers are impaired. State laws also prohibit drivers from getting behind the wheel with certain illegal drugs in their systems.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

