JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

For the second morning in a row, drivers had to deal with slippery roads in some areas. Road conditions improved nicely for the afternoon with a good amount of sun shining down on Mid-Michigan. Even with a good bit of sun for the day, high temperatures only moved through the middle, to upper teens. With a good bit of starlight overnight, many parts of Mid-Michigan may well record their lowest temperatures of the season early Wednesday morning. Lows will range from 7 or 8 degrees below zero, to a couple of degrees above.

We should see a little bit of sunshine early Wednesday. That will help give temperatures a little bit of a jumpstart. With more clouds building in for the afternoon, highs will be in the upper teens for the most part. High temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be pretty similar. Both days will see a little bit of sunshine early, with more clouds building in for each afternoon. By Friday night, clouds will be increasing as our next snow-maker moves in from the west-southwest.

It looks like we will see some light snow for the holiday weekend. Some accumulation is a possibility, and travel conditions may not be the greatest. We will certainly be keeping an eye on things. For right now I expect mostly cloudy skies and some light snow for Saturday. Highs for the day will range from 16 to 19-degrees. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy with light, lingering snow showers. Sunday’s snow showers will be accompanied be brisk northerly winds, so blowing snow will keep roads slippery in spots. Highs Sunday will retreat to around the 15-degree mark. Wind chill values will likely be sub-zero. Quieter conditions are expected for Presidents’ Day.