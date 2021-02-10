Advertisement

McLaren Flint offering free public webinar about COVID-19

McLaren Flint Hospital
McLaren Flint Hospital
By ABC12 News Staff
Feb. 10, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is invited to ask questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

McLaren Flint Hospital and the McLaren Health Plan are presenting a free community webinar entitled “Take the Fight to COVID” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A panel of doctors and community leaders will take questions on COVID-19 and concerns about the vaccine.

“The purpose of this webinar is to assist members in the community with understanding the scientific and psychological trends related to vaccination attitudes and vaccine development,” said Dr. Nicole Franklin, who is moderating the event. “As providers and community leaders, I believe it is important for us to acknowledge barriers to vaccination acceptance while at the same time maintaining respect for differences.”

The panel of doctors and health professionals includes:

  • Dr. Dennis Perry, the chief medical officer at McLaren Health Plan.
  • Dr. Randall Taylor, director of pharmacy at McLaren Health Plan.
  • Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, medical adviser to the city of Flint and the Genesee County Board of Health.
  • Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical health director for the Genesee County Health Department.
  • Bishop Urundi Knox, pastor of Ebenezer Ministries in Flint.
  • Asa Ascencio-Zuccaro, executive director of Latinx Technology and Community Center.

“The more you know, the better prepared you will be to make the right decision for you and your family members about getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Perry said.

The webinar, which will be carried on Zoom, is free for everyone to attend and ask questions. Anyone interested in taking part must register here to receive a link to log into the meeting. The meeting can be streamed on mobile devices and computers.

The public also can listen to the webinar without the ability to ask questions by calling 1-646-558-2656 and enter webinar ID 950 9040 9186 when instructed.

