Meth seizures north of Saginaw Bay eclipse three-year total in one month

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Narcotics investigators seized more methamphetamine in six counties north of Saginaw Bay in January than they uncovered in the previous three years.

The Michigan State Police Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Team -- or STING -- seized 459.5 grams of meth in January 2021. That eclipses the total of 442.2 grams of meth seized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

January’s meth seizures came during just eight investigations while STING worked 118 cases over the previous three years, according to Det. Lt. Matthew Jordan, who is commander of the undercover drug unit.

STING works primarily in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties.

Jordan said meth has been a growing problem in the area with the advent of a one-pot cooking method. Police rarely found more than 5 grams of the drug at a time from 2010 to 2014, but recent cases have included much larger quantities of meth.

