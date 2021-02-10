Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a ‘hoax from day one’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologized after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks last week while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video. The men spoke with Shirkey before censuring him, including for backing a ban on the open carry of guns into the Statehouse.

The Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol stunned the world as Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

