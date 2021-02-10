Advertisement

Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a ‘hoax from day one’

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks last week while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake,...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologized after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks last week while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video. The men spoke with Shirkey before censuring him, including for backing a ban on the open carry of guns into the Statehouse.

The Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol stunned the world as Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

