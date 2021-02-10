Advertisement

Michigan lawmaker wants to impose time limit on certifying initiative petitions

A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.(Remi Murrey)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Four months after Unlock Michigan turned in petitions seeking to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers, a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill that would impose a time limit on certifying them.

On Oct. 2, Unlock Michigan turned in petitions with 539,000 signatures seeking to overturn Michigan’s Emergency Powers of the Governor Act passed in 1945. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office had not certified the petitions as of Wednesday.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said the process has been delayed by the Nov. 3 general election and limited staffing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan currently has no required deadline for approving citizen initiative petitions.

State Rep. Brad Slagh, a Republican from Zeeland, wants to place a time limit of 90 days for the Secretary of State and the Board of State Canvassers to certify petitions -- or 120 days if they are turned in within 45 days of a general election.

“Citizens work hard to collect these signatures within mandated timelines and should be able to expect the department to perform its work within a reasonable predetermined amount of time,” Slagh said.

RELATED: Linden lawmaker asks for progress on validating Unlock Michigan petitions

He said the four-month wait for the Unlock Michigan petitions is not acceptable.

“People may get the impression Secretary of State Benson is purposely delaying the approval process of these petitions because it could ultimately restrict the governor’s unilateral power,” Slagh said.

The Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act on Oct. 2 -- the same day Unlock Michigan turned in its petitions. The Legislature approved a bill rescinding the law last year, but Whitmer vetoed it at the end of 2020.

If the Secretary of State’s Office deems 340,000 of the 539,000 signatures valid, the Republican-led Michigan Legislature can vote to rescind the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act without the threat of a veto from Whitmer or place the issue before voters in a general election.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov....
Trial postponed for 5 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot
MRLA partnering with Midland based company for health screening applications
This is the Genesee County Administration Building.
Genesee County commissioners create diversity, equity and inclusion committee
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall