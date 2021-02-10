Michigan lawmaker wants to impose time limit on certifying initiative petitions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Four months after Unlock Michigan turned in petitions seeking to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers, a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill that would impose a time limit on certifying them.

On Oct. 2, Unlock Michigan turned in petitions with 539,000 signatures seeking to overturn Michigan’s Emergency Powers of the Governor Act passed in 1945. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office had not certified the petitions as of Wednesday.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said the process has been delayed by the Nov. 3 general election and limited staffing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan currently has no required deadline for approving citizen initiative petitions.

State Rep. Brad Slagh, a Republican from Zeeland, wants to place a time limit of 90 days for the Secretary of State and the Board of State Canvassers to certify petitions -- or 120 days if they are turned in within 45 days of a general election.

“Citizens work hard to collect these signatures within mandated timelines and should be able to expect the department to perform its work within a reasonable predetermined amount of time,” Slagh said.

He said the four-month wait for the Unlock Michigan petitions is not acceptable.

“People may get the impression Secretary of State Benson is purposely delaying the approval process of these petitions because it could ultimately restrict the governor’s unilateral power,” Slagh said.

The Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act on Oct. 2 -- the same day Unlock Michigan turned in its petitions. The Legislature approved a bill rescinding the law last year, but Whitmer vetoed it at the end of 2020.

If the Secretary of State’s Office deems 340,000 of the 539,000 signatures valid, the Republican-led Michigan Legislature can vote to rescind the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act without the threat of a veto from Whitmer or place the issue before voters in a general election.

