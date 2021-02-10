Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers discuss $15 million plan to promote adoptions, infant health

Republicans want to build on Gov. Whitmer’s Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies plan
State Rep. Mary Whiteford testifies before the House Appropriations Committee in support of her...
State Rep. Mary Whiteford testifies before the House Appropriations Committee in support of her infant and maternal health plan.(source: Michigan House Republicans)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Republican state lawmakers discussed a $15 million plan Wednesday to support pregnant mothers, promote healthy babies and increase the number of adoptions in Michigan.

The Republican plan builds on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Health Moms, Healthy Babies plan, which provides up to a full year of health coverage after birth. Republicans want to increase prenatal and postnatal care while focusing on challenges mothers encounter during pregnancy.

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, wants to spend $10 million to promote adoptions in Michigan, some of which would be an alternative to abortion.

“Michigan must be a place where every pregnant mother in need can find help.,” said Albert. “With Michigan still averaging about 27,000 abortions each year – and roughly 2,000 state-coordinated adoptions, plus only an estimated 300 private infant adoptions – it’s clear a better plan is needed.”

Republican State Rep. Mary Whiteford of Allegan County is proposing an additional $3 million for maternal navigator pilot programs around the state, which would provide mothers with the latest information about prenatal, postnatal and neonatal health care.

The navigator programs also would provide counseling for pregnant woman, including rape or sexual abuse victims who become pregnant.

“The goal of this new program is to go beyond the rhetoric that has been used in Michigan and around the country for various mother and baby initiatives,” Whiteford said. “Pregnant mothers and families will truly be helped by programs that will provide more information, resources and support.”

Other funding would go toward support for pregnancy resource centers and the Pregnant and Parenting Student Services Act, which provides educational opportunities for pregnant woman and new mothers.

House Bill 4189 remains under consideration in the House Appropriations Committee. It would have to pass there, the full House and the Michigan Senate before Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins 15-year-old...
Male polar bear kills female polar bear at Detroit Zoo
Loved ones continue searching for 34-year-old man from Flint Township
Police and loved ones continue searching for 34-year-old Flint Township man

Latest News

Holiday intoxicated driving enforcement leads to nearly 200 arrests in Michigan
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association
Midland company helps restaurants manage contact tracing, health screenings
Flint Water Plant
Flint attorney accused of spreading misinformation about water crisis settlement
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall