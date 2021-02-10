Michigan lawmakers discuss $15 million plan to promote adoptions, infant health

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Republican state lawmakers discussed a $15 million plan Wednesday to support pregnant mothers, promote healthy babies and increase the number of adoptions in Michigan.

The Republican plan builds on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Health Moms, Healthy Babies plan, which provides up to a full year of health coverage after birth. Republicans want to increase prenatal and postnatal care while focusing on challenges mothers encounter during pregnancy.

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, wants to spend $10 million to promote adoptions in Michigan, some of which would be an alternative to abortion.

“Michigan must be a place where every pregnant mother in need can find help.,” said Albert. “With Michigan still averaging about 27,000 abortions each year – and roughly 2,000 state-coordinated adoptions, plus only an estimated 300 private infant adoptions – it’s clear a better plan is needed.”

Republican State Rep. Mary Whiteford of Allegan County is proposing an additional $3 million for maternal navigator pilot programs around the state, which would provide mothers with the latest information about prenatal, postnatal and neonatal health care.

The navigator programs also would provide counseling for pregnant woman, including rape or sexual abuse victims who become pregnant.

“The goal of this new program is to go beyond the rhetoric that has been used in Michigan and around the country for various mother and baby initiatives,” Whiteford said. “Pregnant mothers and families will truly be helped by programs that will provide more information, resources and support.”

Other funding would go toward support for pregnancy resource centers and the Pregnant and Parenting Student Services Act, which provides educational opportunities for pregnant woman and new mothers.

House Bill 4189 remains under consideration in the House Appropriations Committee. It would have to pass there, the full House and the Michigan Senate before Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

