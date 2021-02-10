Advertisement

Midland company helps restaurants manage contact tracing, health screenings

Apps give patrons a place to fill in required contact information and employees a place to fill out a health survey
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Software developed by a Midland company will help restaurants around Michigan manage their COVID-19 requirements for patron contact tracing and employee health screenings.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association is offering BYOD’s Temp Protect and Guest Protect systems free for its members statewide.

Guest Protect creates a QR code for each restaurant, which patrons scan with a cell phone. They then provide their name, phone number and email address, which gets sent to a cloud-based storage system in an encrypted form. The information is only accessed if the health department requests it.

BYOD says the process only takes about 20 seconds to complete.

Temp protect is a mobile app that allows restaurant employees to answer a five question survey and generates a QR code of location scanning. Responses are encrypted and sent to a cloud-based storage system, where they can only be retrieved by the restaurant’s account administrator.

The app gives employees a one-day work permit, so they have to complete the process every day they work.

“In the restaurant business, people don’t see all the measures that are handled behind the scenes, but they have always trusted the right protocols were in place,” said Dave Dittenber, owner and founder of BYOD. “As we operate within ‘the new normal’ and embrace more public-facing transparency, this technology shows consumers that restaurants are taking the necessary steps to create a safe dining environment.”

