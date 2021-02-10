Advertisement

MRLA partnering with Midland based company for health screening applications

By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The next time you dine in at your favorite bar or restaurant, rather than signing your name and giving your phone number for contact tracing purposes -- you may instead, be reaching for your phone.

BYOD, Inc. is partnering with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to rollout two different phone applications meant to protect the health and safety of both employees and customers.

BYOD stands for Bring Your Own Data.

The first one is called GUEST PROTECT.

“The GUEST PROTECT application is a QR code, so you come into the restaurant, whether it be at the hostess stand or at a table, the guest could scan the QR code and enter their information and then just show the server or the hostess,” said BYOD owner/founder Dave Dittenber.

The other application is called TEMP PROTECT -- which requires employees of the restaurant to answer certain health questions regarding COVID-19.

“Just whether or not they had any of the symptoms of COVID-19 or whether they’ve come into contact with anyone, so just the general 5 questionnaire,” Dittenber said.

All data that is entered is securely stored with the restaurant owner’s record and goes nowhere else.

That information can be retrieved if necessary, by the local health department.

The idea here is simplicity, uniformity and safety.

“We want to make sure we’re using these things in a way that can keep places of business open, keep people safe, but also knowing it can provide a lot of information to the fact that these restaurateurs are really caring about trying to comply and put things in place from a proactive standpoint,” he said.

More than 500 restaurants statewide are already using both applications.

Customers will not need to download the apps; just be able to use the camera feature to scan a QR code.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Michigan Department of Corrections and the coronavirus.
COVID-19 variant detected in Ionia prison; daily testing starts
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed