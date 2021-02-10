MRLA partnering with Midland based company for health screening applications

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The next time you dine in at your favorite bar or restaurant, rather than signing your name and giving your phone number for contact tracing purposes -- you may instead, be reaching for your phone.

BYOD, Inc. is partnering with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to rollout two different phone applications meant to protect the health and safety of both employees and customers.

BYOD stands for Bring Your Own Data.

The first one is called GUEST PROTECT.

“The GUEST PROTECT application is a QR code, so you come into the restaurant, whether it be at the hostess stand or at a table, the guest could scan the QR code and enter their information and then just show the server or the hostess,” said BYOD owner/founder Dave Dittenber.

The other application is called TEMP PROTECT -- which requires employees of the restaurant to answer certain health questions regarding COVID-19.

“Just whether or not they had any of the symptoms of COVID-19 or whether they’ve come into contact with anyone, so just the general 5 questionnaire,” Dittenber said.

All data that is entered is securely stored with the restaurant owner’s record and goes nowhere else.

That information can be retrieved if necessary, by the local health department.

The idea here is simplicity, uniformity and safety.

“We want to make sure we’re using these things in a way that can keep places of business open, keep people safe, but also knowing it can provide a lot of information to the fact that these restaurateurs are really caring about trying to comply and put things in place from a proactive standpoint,” he said.

More than 500 restaurants statewide are already using both applications.

Customers will not need to download the apps; just be able to use the camera feature to scan a QR code.

