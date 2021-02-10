Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Video released by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office shows a cannon firing properly in Gaines Township.

The same cannon exploded during a baby shower over the weekend, killing 26-year-old Evan Silva of Hartland.

About a dozen people attended the baby shower at a home on West Cook Road in Gaines Township. Around 7:30 p.m., investigators say the homeowner brought out an antique signal cannon he purchased at an auction about five months ago.

The homeowner filled the cannon with gunpowder, put it on the ground and it exploded. Shrapnel from the cannon damaged the garage and several vehicles. A piece also hit Silva in the abdomen about 10 to 15 feet away.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton believes the homeowner lit the cannon several times without issue before Saturday’s explosion. Investigators are still reviewing the incident and deciding whether anyone will face criminal charges.

Signal cannons like the model that exploded are legal in Michigan.

