Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life.

About a week ago, Bridget Klingenberg was admitted to the ICU at Covenant Healthcare where she works -- struggling to breathe.

”She is just a super generous, caring person. One of the most selfless people I know. I know I’m her sister so I’m a little biased, but she always wants to help,” said sister Rachael Moss.

It’s what Bridget Klingenberg does best. she’s been working as a frontline ICU nurse at Covenant Healthcare for the last three years. Most recently, in a COVID unit.

But now, Bridget is the one needing help. Her sister Rachael said Bridget is in the ICU at U of M hospital in Ann Arbor fighting COVID-19, all while being 26 weeks pregnant.

“It’s pretty much day by day. We had a good day yesterday, we had a bad day this morning,” Moss said.

She tested positive a week and a half ago. What’s complicating her fight is her blood-oxygen level.

“They need her blood-oxygen levels to be at 95 for the baby to stay safe and be getting enough oxygen,” she said.

At this point if Bridget continues to struggle, she may have to be intubated and doctors may have to deliver her daughter, Addie early at 30 weeks. But family is hopeful it won’t come to that.

“We just want Bridget to feel that she is cared for, and that we can be there for her the same way that she’s been there for other people,” said Brad Moss, Rachael’s husband.

And now her family watches and waits and hopes and prays that Bridget and Addie are able to pull through.

“We have a daughter and she’s having a girl as well. We had all these things - we’re going to be girl moms together and all those things and I want those all to stay and it’s hard to know there’s some risk that that might not happen anymore,” Moss said.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up to help with Bridget and Addie’s medical expenses.

Click here to learn more: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-bridget-addies-fight-against-covid

