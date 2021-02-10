Advertisement

Report: Fulton County, Georgia opens criminal investigation of Trump phone call

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Fulton County District Attorney is launching a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

The Fulton County district attorney has sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to preserve documents relating Trump’s call to him in which the then-president said he wanted to “find” enough votes in the state to overturn his loss, WSB reported.

This comes a day after Georgia’s secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into the same phone call.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins 15-year-old...
Male polar bear kills female polar bear at Detroit Zoo
Loved ones continue searching for 34-year-old man from Flint Township
Police and loved ones continue searching for 34-year-old Flint Township man

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class
Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan