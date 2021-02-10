Advertisement

Sunsets hit milestone giving hope during arctic chill

6:00 p.m. sunsets welcomed as Michigan hunkers down
By Brad Sugden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A system moving through to the south of us will bring in afternoon clouds, so enjoy the sun while we have it! Maybe enjoy it from inside, looking out the window – it’s frigid out there! Temps are near 0 if not below with wind chills at times around -10 to -20. Try to limit time outdoors if possible today. Highs will be near 20 with afternoon wind chills in the single digits thanks to a W wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight skies clear back out with temperatures falling back to around 0 if not below. Wind chills look to be at least down to -10.

This leads to a sunny start to the day tomorrow before more clouds return. You may catch a few flurries Thursday night into Friday, but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be back around 20 degrees with afternoon wind chills near 10.

We’re watching for the possibility of more widespread snow on Saturday.

