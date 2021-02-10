Advertisement

Three Oakland County residents accused of running human trafficking ring

From left, Carl Perks, Chrystal Forgrays and Lavante Simpson are accused of running a human...
From left, Carl Perks, Chrystal Forgrays and Lavante Simpson are accused of running a human trafficking ring in Oakland County.(source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors in Oakland County have arrested and charged two people accused of running a human trafficking ring while a third suspect remains on the loose.

Lavonte Sampson and Chrystal Forgays are both facing several felony counts, including trafficking a minor for commercial sexual activity and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Prosecutors say the investigation started with anonymous tip. Police took that information and worked the case for months, which resulted in these charges.

Investigators are still searching for Carl Perkins, a third man believed to be involved in the human trafficking ring. His last known location was Detroit and he’s currently wanted by the Madison Heights Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Richard Lee Wymer
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Mecosta County man
Meijer
Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

Latest News

Hearts for the Homeless is the brainchild of a fourth-grader at the Flint Cultural Center...
Fourth-grader's Hearts of the Homeless program aims to help Flint residents
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr. died Friday at the age of 89.
Remembering a pioneer: Flint Community reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. Samuel Dismond
Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County Health Dept. to hold mass COVID vaccination clinic