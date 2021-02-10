Three Oakland County residents accused of running human trafficking ring

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors in Oakland County have arrested and charged two people accused of running a human trafficking ring while a third suspect remains on the loose.

Lavonte Sampson and Chrystal Forgays are both facing several felony counts, including trafficking a minor for commercial sexual activity and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Prosecutors say the investigation started with anonymous tip. Police took that information and worked the case for months, which resulted in these charges.

Investigators are still searching for Carl Perkins, a third man believed to be involved in the human trafficking ring. His last known location was Detroit and he’s currently wanted by the Madison Heights Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.