Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol ‘hoax’ comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - One of Michigan’s highest-ranking Republicans is standing by his false claims that blaming supporters of former President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey spoke with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II during the Senate session Wednesday. He says he won’t take back any of the points he was trying to make but rather some of the words he used.

Shirkey apologized Tuesday after the release of a video in which he told Republicans last week that the Jan. 6 protest “wasn’t Trump people.”

Gilchrist issued a statement after Wednesday’s exchange, pointing out what he considers a pattern of disturbing comments and behavior from Shirkey over the past two years. Gilchrist claimed that Shirkey used sexist and inappropriate language toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration.

Gilchrist says Shirkey shared a stage last April with a militia group that later was accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer, met privately with militia groups about efforts to oppose Michigan government and the most recent comments claiming the U.S. Capitol riots were a hoax.

Gilchrist issued the following statement Wednesday after talking with Shirkey on the Senate floor:

“As elected officials, what we do and what we say matters, and that is true now more than ever as Michiganders look to us for leadership in steering the state through this ongoing pandemic and economic recovery. But rather than focus on these issues — getting vaccines for people, getting our kids safely back into the classroom and supporting our small businesses — the Senate Majority Leader has chosen to spend his time and energy fanning the flames of dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection in Washington, alongside aggressive, sexist threats toward the governor. This behavior is beneath the office he was elected to and the standard of decency the people of our state deserve.

“Nevertheless, I stand ready, today, in the middle of a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 of our neighbors and loved ones throughout Michigan, to solve the problems this pandemic has created. In my own life, I’ve lost 27 friends and loved ones to this deadly virus. But despite the staggering impact that this virus continues to have on us all, the Senate Majority Leader is shirking his responsibility to face the crisis at hand, instead doubling down his focus on attacking Governor Whitmer — literally threatening her to a fistfight on the Capitol lawn — and emboldening violent extremists. As a parent, my own children know these types of actions and threats are unacceptable, and I pray that the Senate Majority Leader is capable of evolving beyond such immaturity.

“While the Senate Majority Leader made a half-hearted attempt to address his inexcusable language and behavior last night, and an even weaker attempt during a prayer in today’s Senate session, his comments toward me on the Senate floor this morning tell a different story. It is clear that his so-called apology was not heartfelt, nor did it come from a place of humility and understanding. Rather, it was an empty gesture made for political expediency, and one that the people of Michigan can see right through.

“It’s time for Republican leaders in the Legislature — including Senate Republican leadership and House Speaker Wentworth — to publicly denounce these types of conspiracies and divisive, violent rhetoric. And it’s long-past time for the highest-ranking member of the Legislature to grow up and join the people of Michigan in fighting our common enemy, COVID-19. We are ready to turn the corner and end this pandemic — to pave the pathway to recovery for our people, kids and businesses. That will happen more quickly, and allow us to save more lives, if and when we work together.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.