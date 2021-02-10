Advertisement

Trial postponed for 5 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

A seven-month delay will provide time for attorneys to review and analyze evidence
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov....
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been postponed for seven months to give defense lawyers more time to receive and analyze evidence.

A judge says the March 23 trial has been moved to Oct. 12.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people were charged in federal court while eight others were charged in state court with aiding them.

One of the six, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty in January and said he would cooperate with prosecutors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

MRLA partnering with Midland based company for health screening applications
This is the Genesee County Administration Building.
Genesee County commissioners create diversity, equity and inclusion committee
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall