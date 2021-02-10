Trial postponed for 5 federal suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been postponed for seven months to give defense lawyers more time to receive and analyze evidence.

A judge says the March 23 trial has been moved to Oct. 12.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people were charged in federal court while eight others were charged in state court with aiding them.

One of the six, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty in January and said he would cooperate with prosecutors.

