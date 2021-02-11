Advertisement

44-year-old charged with stalking and threatening Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis

The suspect allegedly called Davis about a dozen times in six days and made several threats against his life
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 44-year-old Flint man was charged Thursday with stalking and repeatedly threatening Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis and his wife.

The suspect is charged with one count of aggravated stalking for allegedly engaging in repeated or continuous harassment of the Davises. A warrant for the man’s arrest indicates the alleged stalking included credible threats to harm Davis or a member of his family.

RELATED: Flint Councilman says anonymous caller repeatedly threatened to kill his family

The suspect is not being named because he had not appeared in court for arraignment by Thursday afternoon. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Davis said the stalking and threats started on Feb. 3 and escalated into about a dozen phone calls over six days. He said the suspect threatened to kill Davis and his wife during multiple calls.

Davis believes the harassment stems from the Flint City Council’s special meeting to discuss public safety concerns on Feb. 3. Another councilman proposed moving $1 million into the Flint Police Department budget and Davis said the first threatening call advised that he should approve it or he may be killed.

Davis, who is a registered Democrat, also caught some heat last fall when he announced support for former President Donald Trump.

Davis said he recorded several 15 to 20-minute conversations with the suspect and noted his phone number that appeared on caller ID. That evidence was turned over to investigators before the stalking charge was filed in the case Thursday.

