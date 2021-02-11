A Flint art expert evaluates several animal paintings from the Humane Society of Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/10/2021) - Non-profits and other charitable organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic.

That’s why they’ve had to think outside the box to help with fundraising efforts.

More than 30 works of art have already been completed this week, by some talented pooches...(nat sot meow)... and felines at the Humane Society of Genesee County.

“I thought it would just be a fun thing for the animals to do. And then we all talked about it and said, why don’t we try this as a fundraiser,” said Mari Brooks, the Community Events & Humane Education Director at the Humane Society of Genesee County

Non toxic acrylic paint is dabbed on to a white board.

The board is placed in a plastic baggie so no paint gets on or in the animal.

Finally, some incentive, like peanut butter or catnip, to help the creative process along.

“We thought, even if we just sold one or two paintings, that would be fantastic. I don’t think we ever thought we would sell as many paintings as we have already this week,” commented Brooks.

While their methods may be a bit unusual, the end result is nothing short of amazing.

But, what does a local art expert think?

I showed one from Cambria, a pit bull mix, and another from Oreo, an American long-hair,to Flint Institute of Arts Curator of Collections & Exhibitions Tracee Glab for her opinion.

First up, Cambria’s evaluation.

“Well, first of all, it’s so playful. and fun and colorful. I really enjoyed looking at it.”

And what about Oreo?

“It was much more expressionistic and you could really see, like a lot of motion in the painting.”

Art, like beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

So, could Glab pick a favorite?

“I think if I had to choose which one I would hang on the wall, it would definitely be Oreo’s,” added Glab.

So far, more than half the paintings have been sold, raising more than $140 dollars.

There are plans to create even more works of art in the coming days.

If you wish to purchase a painting from one of the Humane Society’s gifted artists, check out the link below.

https://www.32auctions.com/spreadthelovehsgc1926?fbclid=IwAR2YTcR_lwjeyyew0wEHGZ9sJTGhdxHaEHeRoF_iDwoNYpI6fFy1dZkK3l8

