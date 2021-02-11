Advertisement

A Flint art expert evaluates several animal paintings from the Humane Society of Genesee County

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/10/2021) - Non-profits and other charitable organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic.

That’s why they’ve had to think outside the box to help with fundraising efforts.

More than 30 works of art have already been completed this week, by some talented pooches...(nat sot meow)... and felines at the Humane Society of Genesee County.

“I thought it would just be a fun thing for the animals to do. And then we all talked about it and said, why don’t we try this as a fundraiser,” said Mari Brooks, the Community Events & Humane Education Director at the Humane Society of Genesee County

Non toxic acrylic paint is dabbed on to a white board.

The board is placed in a plastic baggie so no paint gets on or in the animal.

Finally, some incentive, like peanut butter or catnip, to help the creative process along.

“We thought, even if we just sold one or two paintings, that would be fantastic. I don’t think we ever thought we would sell as many paintings as we have already this week,” commented Brooks.

While their methods may be a bit unusual, the end result is nothing short of amazing.

But, what does a local art expert think?

I showed one from Cambria, a pit bull mix, and another from Oreo, an American long-hair,to Flint Institute of Arts Curator of Collections & Exhibitions Tracee Glab for her opinion.

First up, Cambria’s evaluation.

“Well, first of all, it’s so playful. and fun and colorful. I really enjoyed looking at it.”

And what about Oreo?

“It was much more expressionistic and you could really see, like a lot of motion in the painting.”

Art, like beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

So, could Glab pick a favorite?

“I think if I had to choose which one I would hang on the wall, it would definitely be Oreo’s,” added Glab.

So far, more than half the paintings have been sold, raising more than $140 dollars.

There are plans to create even more works of art in the coming days.

If you wish to purchase a painting from one of the Humane Society’s gifted artists, check out the link below.

https://www.32auctions.com/spreadthelovehsgc1926?fbclid=IwAR2YTcR_lwjeyyew0wEHGZ9sJTGhdxHaEHeRoF_iDwoNYpI6fFy1dZkK3l8

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
New COVID-19 cases in Michigan remain below 1,000 for second day
Animal artists get reviewed by mid-Michigan art expert
A local art expert evaluates paintings from some four-legged friends at the Humane Society of Genesee County
Student looking over financial aid papers.
March 1st deadline looming for students to submit FAFSA applications
Green Hill residents move back in 3 years after being displaced by fire
3 years later: Green Hill residents in Midland move back in after being displaced by fire