Additional benefits for Michigan SNAP recipients continue through February

SNAP
SNAP(KWCH 12)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is providing additional food assistance in February for families struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension of maximum SNAP benefits for about 350,000 families who usually don’t receive the top amount.

Michigan has been providing maximum SNAP benefits for all families on the program for nearly a year. Eligible clients will see the extra money on as a separate payment on their Bridge Card by Feb. 18 to 28.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact virtually every aspect of our lives, the last thing Michigan families should have to worry about is being able to afford their groceries each week,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michiganders deserve to have peace of mind in knowing resources are available to help them during this time, which is why I’m grateful we can continue providing this vital support for families throughout the state.”

The increased benefits range from $234 per month for a single person to $1,114 per month for a family of six. Families on SNAP automatically will receive the additional benefits, so they don’t need to take any action or file an additional application.

