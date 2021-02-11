Bay County couple survives serious carbon monoxide poisoning

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County couple is recovering after suffering serious carbon monoxide poisoning in their home Tuesday morning.

A 62-year-old woman called 911 around 8 a.m. to report that she and her husband woke up feeling dizzy and sick in their residence on South Knight Road in Merritt Township. Emergency crews responded immediately and the woman was able to let them in.

Rescue workers found the woman in distress and her 64-year-old husband lying on the bathroom floor. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening carbon monoxide poisoning, said Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Two Bay County sheriff deputies also went to McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City for treatment of carbon monoxide exposure. Cunningham said both deputies returned to work Tuesday and completed their shifts.

Investigators discovered a malfunction with the couple’s propane furnace, which caused a high level of carbon monoxide to build up in the home. The couple did not have a carbon monoxide detector in their residence.

Cunningham reminded everyone of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in every residence -- and to check the batteries and test them every six months.

