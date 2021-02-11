Blessing Plumbing & Heating hires proctor to teach kids while parents work

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Blessing Heating & Plumbing in Grand Blanc has a new employee on the payroll who doesn’t specialize in heating or plumbing.

Emily Koon is a part-time proctor at Blessing Plumbing & Heating. Her job is to oversee and help one to three students twice a week for about six hours with their school work while their parents are at work elsewhere at the building in downtown Grand Blanc.

”I get here before they start school and we kind of sit down and we’re given these lists and it shows us what to do while they’re virtual,” Koon said.

The kids’ parents can continue working with peace of mind that their educational needs are being met.

“I do let them have free time and we do space it out because it’s kind of hard to have them sit down and do everything,” Koon said.

Because of the service, Consuelo Beamer, a customer service representative at Blessing, is grateful she’s able to bring her son to work and know he’s in good hands both from a social and academic standpoint.

“He likes having the social interaction and he likes having the independence,” Beamer said. “The days he’s not working with me at home, it’s someone else to learn from and to build from.”

Blessing has been offering the service since September when the school year started with many children learning at home instead of in a classroom setting.

Sarah Thompson, who helps run the business, said she needed a way to make sure her employees are able to come to work between the shutdowns and schools going back and forth between in person and remote learning.

“I love seeing the kids. I’m a mom, but it’s for business purposes because we have to continue working in this environment,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.