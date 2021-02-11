Advertisement

Blessing Plumbing & Heating hires proctor to teach kids while parents work

Emily Koon helps one to three students twice a week for six hours while they are learning remotely
By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Blessing Heating & Plumbing in Grand Blanc has a new employee on the payroll who doesn’t specialize in heating or plumbing.

Emily Koon is a part-time proctor at Blessing Plumbing & Heating. Her job is to oversee and help one to three students twice a week for about six hours with their school work while their parents are at work elsewhere at the building in downtown Grand Blanc.

”I get here before they start school and we kind of sit down and we’re given these lists and it shows us what to do while they’re virtual,” Koon said.

The kids’ parents can continue working with peace of mind that their educational needs are being met.

“I do let them have free time and we do space it out because it’s kind of hard to have them sit down and do everything,” Koon said.

Because of the service, Consuelo Beamer, a customer service representative at Blessing, is grateful she’s able to bring her son to work and know he’s in good hands both from a social and academic standpoint.

“He likes having the social interaction and he likes having the independence,” Beamer said. “The days he’s not working with me at home, it’s someone else to learn from and to build from.”

Blessing has been offering the service since September when the school year started with many children learning at home instead of in a classroom setting.

Sarah Thompson, who helps run the business, said she needed a way to make sure her employees are able to come to work between the shutdowns and schools going back and forth between in person and remote learning.

“I love seeing the kids. I’m a mom, but it’s for business purposes because we have to continue working in this environment,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Bay County man with flag that curses Biden and supporters says it’s free speech
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 75 more deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Third Michigan man arrested in investigation of U.S. Capitol riot
Flint mayor issues first State of the City address with focus on unity
Genesee County officials reject three recall petitions against Flint mayor
Students learn remotely at Blessing Plumbing & Heating in Grand Blanc with the help of a...
Blessing Plumbing & Heating hires proctor to help teach employees' kids