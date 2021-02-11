Advertisement

Cold with increasing clouds

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST
It’s another cold day across Mid-Michigan with temps in the single digits and below 0 for everyone this morning with the exception of those along the Lake Huron shoreline. Today’s highs will only be near 20 degrees, and a N wind at 5-10mph will keep it feeling like 10 degrees or so.

We’ll have sunny skies to start the day before more clouds move in this afternoon and evening.

We’ll see a little lake effect snow in the thumb develop this afternoon and continue overnight into tomorrow. Everyone has the chance for scattered light snow overnight into tomorrow as well, and then again Saturday. Totals for most will be <1-2″, but closer to the lake/thumb areas could see 2-4″.

Tonight’s temps will fall to the lower teens to around 10 degrees with a NE to E wind at 5mph. We’ll stay mainly cloudy with light spotty snow showers.

Tomorrow brings peeks of sun between the clouds with the chance of light snow. Highs will be near 20 with a NE wind at 5-10mph.

