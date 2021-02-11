Family of I-75 rock throwing suspects plead for progress 3+ years after crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of one of the five teenagers charged in the deadly I-75 rock throwing incident in October 2017 is upset and pushing for the case to move forward.

Three of the five teens charged in the case remain behind bars while awaiting trial nearly three and a half years after the death of Kenneth White.

The family of Trevor Gray gathered Wednesday outside the Genesee County Jail to call for progress in the case. Gray is one of three of the suspects who has stayed behind bars since the incident.

”I’m supporting my cousin to get him out because I don’t think it’s right that he’s been here for three years and hasn’t even been tried, and I think they need to do something about it,” said Kathy Craig, who is Gray’s cousin. “As he’s been here, he’s gotten his high school diploma. He’s on the trustee and I believe he’s already turned his life around.”

Kyle Anger, who now is 21, pleaded guilty to throwing a rock off the Dodge Road overpass onto the southbound lanes of I-75, which crashed through the windshield of a work van White was riding in. White was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Anger was the only suspect charged as an adult because he was 17 when the crime happened. The four other suspects were 15 or 16 and charged as juveniles. Anger was released on parole a few weeks ago after serving a 15-month prison sentence.

A judge allowed co-defendant Alexzander Miller to be released from jail on bond last summer. Mikadyn Payne and Mark Sekelsky also remain in jail with Gray while awaiting further court proceedings.

Attorneys for Gray, Miller, Payne and Sekelsky reached a agreement with prosecutors calling for them to plead guilty to an adult charge but receive a juvenile sentence. A Genesee County Judge rejected that agreement, however.

Prosecutors then dropped adult charges against the four juvenile suspects and filed new charges in juvenile court. The Michigan Court of Appeals is expected to rule on that change.

