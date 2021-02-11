Flint native creates school materials to help empower children of color

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

One Flint native is using a new project to empower students of color in and out of the classroom. The plan is simple, let the kids see people who remind them of themselves in their learning materials.

Teresa Baker is the CEO of ‘Brown Boy Brown Girl’ a multimedia children’s publishing company.

Baker says she started the company after her three kids in hopes to normalize children of color images in books and products.

“What we’re trying to do through our products through our children’s books is really to change the narrative. And we want to continue to teach love to all children. And, you know, really encourage them to be friends with all children, regardless if they look different from them or not. That’s what we’re hoping to achieve with our products,” said Baker.

One local teacher says she’s excited to see products like this that reflect the students in her classroom and hopes the trend continues.

“A lot of time in society, especially right now you see a lot of black, white division, but, I really love the model that she’s created with Brown Boy Brown Girl because we have so many different shades and so it just feels so inclusive and that’s the part of it that I think is really unique and it’s really necessary,” said Nadia Rodriguez, Teacher at Durant-Tuuri-Mott Elementary School.

Even local mother Brittny Giles says she feels when kids see images of children who like just like them will inspire confidence, especially in young girls.

“My daughter, she has curly hair naturally curly hair, and almost notebooks, there’s usually a Caucasian little girl with long straight hair,” said Giles.

“Now, seeing that there’s other girls with puff balls and braids and more natural styles. She can build her confidence and think that she’s pretty too.”

Brown Boy Brown Girl hopes to continue to expand on more products and bring them into Flint schools.

