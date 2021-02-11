Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Temperatures across Mid-Michigan Thursday morning dipped to sub-zero levels for the second morning in a row.  Across the area as a whole, lows ranged from 9 degrees below zero, to 5 degrees above.  A good bit of sunshine helped readings recover pretty well.  Highs for the day managed to surround the 20-degree mark.  With a good bit of cloud cover for the next few days, lows will be a good bit higher than what we’ve had to deal with lately.  The clouds will also be supporting a couple of waves of snow.

The first batch of snow will make for a slow drive Friday morning.  In general, it looks like the farther north you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the more snow you will see fly.  Total amounts through midday Friday will be on the order of an inch or so in Flint, a couple of inches for the Great Lakes Bay Region, and 3 or 4 inches north of the Saginaw Bay where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midday Friday.  Things will quiet down for Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Another batch of snow is likely for Saturday.  It is going to be the light, fluffy variety as high temperatures for the day will range from the upper teens, to lower 20s.  The bulk of the pattern will be moving out of lower Michigan by Saturday evening, but a few snow showers or flurries will linger for Sunday as more cold air moves in across the lakes.  At this time, it looks like accumulations through Saturday evening   will be in the 3 to 5 inch range for most of the area.  We’ll be keeping you updated here at ABC12. - JR

