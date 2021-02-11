JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Temperatures early Wednesday morning dipped to their lowest levels of the season, and we will be pretty much in the same ballpark again for Thursday morning. Wednesday morning sunshine gave way to more clouds for the afternoon as high temperatures ranged from the upper teens, to around 20. The clouds that moved in will move out during the night, so temperatures will again take a major league tumble. Lowest readings will range from around 7 degrees below zero, to about 3 above.

Thursday and Friday will feature a little bit of sunshine from time-to-time. The best chance of bright skies will come early Thursday. A Few flurries will be possible Thursday afternoon. Some snow showers will be possible for the thumb region as winds will be blowing in off of Lake Huron. For Friday, the best chance of snow showers will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Some snow showers and flurries will continue on through Friday night.

Some light snow looks to be a good bet for Saturday. While the pattern shouldn’t turn out to be a heavy one, we will see some accumulation of dry, fluffy snow because temperatures will, again, stay in the teens for the most part. Some snow showers will linger for Sunday, but Presidents’ Day should bring the return of brighter skies. We are keeping an eye on a weather system that could turn out to be a pretty potent winter storm. It is looking like a combination of cold temps, very strong winds, and some snow accumulation may impact our Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR