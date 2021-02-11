Advertisement

March 1st deadline looming for students to submit FAFSA applications

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/11/21) ”It’s always important for students like students that will go to Saginaw Valley and other institutions, is to put in their FAFSA application by March 1, because if they don’t, they may not be eligible for some of the state programs, but it’s also important that they do it anyway just because there’s institutions like SPI shoe, we give out a lot of need based aid to our students we increased our need based aid last few years. And so we want to make sure that all students are getting that aid,” said SVSU Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid, Robert Lemuel.

The FAFSA application for the 2021-22 school year uses tax returns from 2019.

“I would say at least 99% of the people probably have already done their taxes is that they just have to collect that information, you know, go out to FAFSA.gov and begin to fill out the application,” Lemuel said.

But more students may need more financial help paying for college than ever before.

For many-- their financial situation changed dramatically in 2020 as millions of people found themselves on the unemployment line due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lemuel says if that is the case, students should THEN TURN TO their college.

They can ask for their financial aid to be reconsidered using the 2020 tax information instead of 2019.

Lemuel is encouraging those students not to wait until the last minute to get that application in.

“And then colleges and universities can send out their award letters letting, letting students know that what they’re gonna offer them, but for the state deadline, March 1 is very important because if you don’t, then the state may not be able to give you some of their need based aid such as like Michigan competitive and other awards,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

Green Hill residents move back in 3 years after being displaced by fire
3 years later: Green Hill residents in Midland move back in after being displaced by fire
Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr. died Friday at the age of 89.
Remembering a pioneer: Flint community reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr.
Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County Health Department planning mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Former Loon Austin Chubb named Great Lakes new manager.
Chubb named Loons new manager