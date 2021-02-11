March 1st deadline looming for students to submit FAFSA applications

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/11/21) ”It’s always important for students like students that will go to Saginaw Valley and other institutions, is to put in their FAFSA application by March 1, because if they don’t, they may not be eligible for some of the state programs, but it’s also important that they do it anyway just because there’s institutions like SPI shoe, we give out a lot of need based aid to our students we increased our need based aid last few years. And so we want to make sure that all students are getting that aid,” said SVSU Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid, Robert Lemuel.

The FAFSA application for the 2021-22 school year uses tax returns from 2019.

“I would say at least 99% of the people probably have already done their taxes is that they just have to collect that information, you know, go out to FAFSA.gov and begin to fill out the application,” Lemuel said.

But more students may need more financial help paying for college than ever before.

For many-- their financial situation changed dramatically in 2020 as millions of people found themselves on the unemployment line due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lemuel says if that is the case, students should THEN TURN TO their college.

They can ask for their financial aid to be reconsidered using the 2020 tax information instead of 2019.

Lemuel is encouraging those students not to wait until the last minute to get that application in.

“And then colleges and universities can send out their award letters letting, letting students know that what they’re gonna offer them, but for the state deadline, March 1 is very important because if you don’t, then the state may not be able to give you some of their need based aid such as like Michigan competitive and other awards,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.