Mid-Michigan neighbors push back against asphalt plant planned for U.S. 23 corridor

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents in southern Genesee and northern Livingston County are upset and concerned about a proposed asphalt plant proposed along U.S. 23 in Tyrone Township south of Fenton.

Capital Asphalt of Lansing has filed a rezoning request for two parcels of land on the northwest corner of Old U.S. 23 and Center Road, asking to change them from farming to industrial use. The company also applied for a special land use permit to build the plant if the Tyrone Township Planning Commission approves the rezoning.

But this proposal has many homeowners worried about their health.

“The biggest thing I’m hearing are the health issues and concerns,” said Donna Fialka, who is one of hundreds of people opposed to Capitol Asphalt’s proposal. “There’s people that have said if that happens, I have to move.”

The planning commissioner reviewed the rezoning request for the first time Tuesday evening during a virtual meeting. More than 100 people, which was the capacity for the virtual meeting, logged on to express opposition to the project.

Fialka took it upon herself to create a Facebook page called “C-R-A-P” which stands for Citizens Resisting Asphalt Plant...

“We had over 1,000 members in 24 hours,’ she said. “It just says to me that this is a big deal and people are really worried about it.”

In addition to health concerns, residents are worried about waste disposal, odor, traffic, pollution and the mere fact that it would be an eyesore.

The Tyrone Township supervisor and the planning and zoning administrator both said they are aware of the neighbors’ concerns. They say the project is in its infancy and that land owners have the legal right to apply for rezoning, so the township must consider it.

Capital Asphalt attorney Abby Cooper understands fears about air quality and pollution. She said the asphalt plant would be heavily regulated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Regardless, Fialka and hundreds of others are putting up a fight, trying to keep this proposal away from their community.

“We’re making signs. We’ve got businesses who have reached out to me and said they’d love to have a sign on their property saying no, or vote no or whatever,” she said. “We gotta figure out who is actually going to make this final decision.”

A number of public hearings would be required during the township’s process of considering the rezoning request and special use permit. The planning commission will make a recommendation for approval or denial to the township board, which gets the final decision.

