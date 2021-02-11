New COVID-19 cases in Michigan remain below 1,000 for second day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

That was the first two-stretch with fewer than 1,000 new illnesses from the coronavirus in four months since Oct. 5 and 6.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 915 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 570,895. State health officials reported 12 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 14,977.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing nearly doubled on Tuesday compared to a day earlier with more than 34,350 tests completed. The percentage of positive dropped to a four-month low of 3.28% on Tuesday, which is the ninth consecutive day below 5%.

State health officials consider COVID-19 spread contained and localized when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not update COVID-19 hospitalization statistics on Wednesday.

Michigan distributed just over 2.023 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 978,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.044 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.34 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 21,204 cases and 682 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Saginaw, 14,790 cases, 477 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

Arenac, 653 cases, 24 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 6,932 cases, 263 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Clare, 1,368 cases, 68 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,226 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,424 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 1,581 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,117 cases, 62 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and four deaths.

Isabella, 3,480 cases, 70 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 4,164 cases, 116 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,287 cases, 59 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 939 cases, 32 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 317 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 983 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is and increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,755 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 3,475 cases, 73 deaths and 3,159 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and 447 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,743 cases, 121 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

