Ogemaw County board, sheriff discuss allegations about towing practices

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners met on Thursday and discussed a towing controversy, which led to other allegations against the sheriff’s office.

Michigan State Police are investigating claims of insurance fraud involving an Ogemaw County sheriff deputy and the sale of another deputy’s personal handgun.

“Obviously our job is to protect the county,” Commissioner Jenny David told Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert Sr.

David, the other commissioners and the newly-elected sheriff were at the first in-person Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners meeting since October in the coronavirus era.

Gilbert was asked to respond to the allegations contained in an ABC12 report, which detailed how the owners of a towing company claim they are being retaliated against by deputies following the divorce of D&N Garage co-owner Trista Smith-Spencer. She claims her company is being shunned by law enforcement for tow calls.

Smith-Spencer also claimed a deputy, who sold the now-divorced couple a gun, demanded the gun back when he found out it was in her possession. He wrote in a text message, “if its not returned, I will be filing it as stolen.”

Smith-Spencer eventually returned the gun to the sheriff’s office.

At Thursday’s meeting, Gilbert explained the deputy’s sale of the gun was legal, but he said he and new Undersheriff Paul Frechette are reviewing the inner workings of the department.

There is also a Michigan State Police investigation of an insurance fraud allegation involving the personal vehicle of deputy Brian Gilbert Jr., who is the sheriff’s son.

“That’s really in the hands of law enforcement or in the prosecutor’s hands right now and we aren’t really in the position to do anything until that is resolved,” said Ogemaw County Administrator Tim Dolehanty.

Ogemaw County Prosecutor LaDonna Schultz asked the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to assign a special prosecutor in the alleged insurance fraud case due to a conflict. Arenac County Prosecutor Curt Broughton now has the police report, but he says he hasn’t reviewed the case for possible criminal charges.

Dolehanty would like Gilbert Sr. to explore the possibility of an outside entity to investigate all the allegations.

“I have asked the sheriff to pursue that through the Michigan Sheriff’s Association and I hope to hear back from him on what he finds out,” Dolehanty said.

Gilbert released the following statement about the situation:

“It is important for citizens to know that all of the allegations concerning alleged misconduct occurred before I took office and became the Ogemaw County Sheriff. It is my understanding that the previous administration conducted a thorough internal investigation into these matters. As a result of this investigation, no discipline was taken at the time by the former Sheriff Howie Hanft, however, this investigation was referred to the Michigan State Police for investigation.”

Hanft, who left office on Jan. 1, has said he would not comment on this situation.

