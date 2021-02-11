Pinconning gas station fire ruled an arson

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the fire that destroyed a gas station in Pinconning on Tuesday evening was intentionally set.

Investigators from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for information leading to whoever started the fire.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Forwards Marathon at 511 S. Mable St. A 40-year-old worker in the store escaped without serious injuries, but he was transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation, according to Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Investigators say two separate fires were set in the store -- one in the office and another outside the office. Anyone with information on who set the fires is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.