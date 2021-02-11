Advertisement

Pinconning gas station fire ruled an arson

Two separate fires were set inside and outside the store’s office
Fire investigation graphic
Fire investigation graphic(Flame image courtesy Guido Jansen via Pixlr)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the fire that destroyed a gas station in Pinconning on Tuesday evening was intentionally set.

Investigators from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for information leading to whoever started the fire.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Forwards Marathon at 511 S. Mable St. A 40-year-old worker in the store escaped without serious injuries, but he was transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation, according to Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Investigators say two separate fires were set in the store -- one in the office and another outside the office. Anyone with information on who set the fires is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Bay County man with flag that curses Biden and supporters says it’s free speech

Latest News

Joe Horne
Teen reported missing from northern Michigan residence
Carbon monoxide poisoning claims the lives of hundreds of people in the US each year and makes...
Bay County couple survives serious carbon monoxide poisoning
Whitmer
Whitmer seeks boost in tuition, child care, bridge spending
Whitmer budget proposal emphasizes dam safety, sense of urgency following task force...
Whitmer budget proposal emphasizes dam safety following task force recommendations