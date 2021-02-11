Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Vulgar word with Biden’s name on flag in Bay County draws complaints
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer gives press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan
Marcel Hinkle is accused of committing nine robberies at pharmacies in Genesee and Oakland...
Flint man charged with 9 pharmacy robberies in Genesee, Oakland counties
A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for residents living at Lakeview...
Well runs dry, leaving Lakeview Estates residents in Durand with no water

Latest News

ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect
CDC officially recommends double masking
CDC officially recommends double masking
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video
In this combination photo, Charisma Carpenter, from left, attends the 6th annual Thirst Gala on...
Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims