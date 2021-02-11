Republican budget leader calls for bipartisan process with Whitmer’s proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed $67.1 billion spending plan unveiled Thursday won’t sail quickly through the legislative process.

A top Republican budget negotiator is calling for more bipartisanship from Whitmer as a months-long negotiation process between lawmakers and her administration plays out.

“I look forward to reviewing the governor’s recommended budget and affording her as much input as she has afforded the people of Michigan during this pandemic. The Legislature has an important duty representing Michigan families and communities, and we will fulfill it,” said State Rep. Thomas Albert, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Albert said Republicans are developing their own spending plan which has some similarities and differences to Whitmer’s. He noted that Whitmer and Republicans agree on more spending to make up for students’ learning loss while schools were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans want for help for schools to offer in-person instruction.

“There will be common themes between the governor’s recommendation and our developing proposal – and there will also be sharp differences,” Albert said.

While not calling for large-scale cuts, he cautioned that Michigan’s budget currently includes significant federal support from one-time COVID-19 relief bills. Albert said state tax revenues are “declining sharply” this year, so some fiscal restraint is required.

“The state budget won’t be truly healthy until Michiganders can get back to work,” he said. “Families and job providers have had to tighten their budgets during this pandemic -- this is no time to go on a spending spree with taxpayer dollars.”

Michigan’s 2022 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. Whitmer and Republicans have a self-imposed deadline of July to pass and enact the new budget before the fiscal year begins. They broke that deadline in 2020, as Whitmer signed the budget into law the day before it took effect.

“This upcoming budget process will go smoothly if the governor does the right thing and puts people ahead of politics,” Albert said.

