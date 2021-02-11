Saginaw’s Dow Event Center hosts the county’s largest indoor drive through vaccination clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/11/2021) - Saginaw County has ramped up their covid-19 vaccination program with a mass drive-in event at the Dow Event Center.

“We’ve had people crying after they’ve received their shot, because they said, “This is the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m finally going to get to see my grandchildren, said Saginaw Health Department Health Officer Christina Harrington.

Saginaw’s Dow Event Center turned into the biggest single indoor drive-through vaccination site in the county.

“They never have to get out of their car. So, from the time they get here to the time they leave, they can be seated in their vehicles. It helps bring down the risk of covid. And frankly, it’s just a lot more convenient,” commented Harrington.

Vehicles lined up and moved around like a carousel to 24 vaccination stations.

Thursday’s event expected to inoculate more than a thousand residents.

And there was even an added bonus.

“We realized that a lot of that population may need a driver to assist them. So, what we’vw allowed is, if the person driving them is 65 or older, we’re going to give them a vaccination too,” added Harrington.

Additional assistance was provided from the National Guard and medical students from Central Michigan University.

Residents I talked to were relieved to finally get their first vaccine and looked forward to returning for their second dose in three weeks.

“Just a long wait. But, they were good. The service was good once you got inside,” said Saginaw resident Russell Sademan.

“I feel fine. I’m glad I got it now. My wife and I both got it,” added another Saginaw resident Henry Ford.

Additional vaccination events like this one, will be scheduled in the future, depending on how much vaccination supply they have. Events like these, inside as well as outside.

Today’s event is over.

The next chance to get the first dose in another drive-thru in Saginaw has not been scheduled.

It’s all on a week-to-week basis - because the county has to wait on the state to find out how many vaccines their getting - and that changes each week.

