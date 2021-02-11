Advertisement

Teen reported missing from northern Michigan residence

Joe Horne
Joe Horne(source: Presque Isle County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a teen who left his residence in northern Michigan overnight without permission.

Joe Horne was reported missing to the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on Horne’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 989-734-2156.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Bay County man with flag that curses Biden and supporters says it’s free speech

Latest News

Carbon monoxide poisoning claims the lives of hundreds of people in the US each year and makes...
Bay County couple survives serious carbon monoxide poisoning
Fire investigation graphic
Pinconning gas station fire ruled an arson
Whitmer
Whitmer seeks boost in tuition, child care, bridge spending
Whitmer budget proposal emphasizes dam safety, sense of urgency following task force...
Whitmer budget proposal emphasizes dam safety following task force recommendations