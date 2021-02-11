Teen reported missing from northern Michigan residence

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a teen who left his residence in northern Michigan overnight without permission.

Joe Horne was reported missing to the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on Horne’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 989-734-2156.

