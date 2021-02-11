Whitmer administration: budget for schools the largest in state history

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/11/21)”Our job is to make sure that we give them the support they need to be successful and that’s what this budget does,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is prioritizing schools and students in her 2022 budget.

Here’s a breakdown:

$203 million to increase base per-pupil funding to $8,275 for districts at the minimum.

$250 million to support student academic recovery. This one-time supplemental funding would address the physical and mental needs of children and help them get back on track during the pandemic.

$200 million to address declining enrollment.

And $120 million to provide opportunities students for through summer learning programs.

Preschoolers are also taken care of-- $32 million for the Great Start Readiness Program.

And a sign that Flint’s water crisis and it’s legacy is still a tie to education--$55 million for the Filters First program to make sure children have access to clean safe drinking water across the state.

$14.1 million for economically disadvantaged students.

Other areas of concern for state’s schools-- a teacher shortage-- an ongoing issue before the pandemic.

$2.9 million would be used to support current teachers and to recruit new ones.

And even as the distribution of the COVID vaccine increases-- the impact of the pandemic is not overlooked.

Funding for the Education Emergency Relief Fund to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students. $38 point 9 million for use in public schools and $86 point 8 million for nonpublic schools.

“We’ve got to get our kids back in school. We’ve got to make sure when they get back in school, they’re safe and their teachers and their support staff are as well,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.