Advertisement

Whitmer administration: budget for schools the largest in state history

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/11/21)”Our job is to make sure that we give them the support they need to be successful and that’s what this budget does,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is prioritizing schools and students in her 2022 budget.

Here’s a breakdown:

$203 million to increase base per-pupil funding to $8,275 for districts at the minimum.

$250 million to support student academic recovery. This one-time supplemental funding would address the physical and mental needs of children and help them get back on track during the pandemic.

$200 million to address declining enrollment.

And $120 million to provide opportunities students for through summer learning programs.

Preschoolers are also taken care of-- $32 million for the Great Start Readiness Program.

And a sign that Flint’s water crisis and it’s legacy is still a tie to education--$55 million for the Filters First program to make sure children have access to clean safe drinking water across the state.

$14.1 million for economically disadvantaged students.

Other areas of concern for state’s schools-- a teacher shortage-- an ongoing issue before the pandemic.

$2.9 million would be used to support current teachers and to recruit new ones.

And even as the distribution of the COVID vaccine increases-- the impact of the pandemic is not overlooked.

Funding for the Education Emergency Relief Fund to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on students. $38 point 9 million for use in public schools and $86 point 8 million for nonpublic schools.

“We’ve got to get our kids back in school. We’ve got to make sure when they get back in school, they’re safe and their teachers and their support staff are as well,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Bay County man with flag that curses Biden and supporters says it’s free speech
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township

Latest News

Aerial footage of rapidly rising waters in the aftermath of the May, 2020 breach of the...
Whitmer budget proposal emphasizes dam safety, sense of urgency following task force recommendations
Student looking over financial aid papers.
March 1st deadline looming for students to submit FAFSA applications
Green Hill residents move back in 3 years after being displaced by fire
3 years later: Green Hill residents in Midland move back in after being displaced by fire
Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr. died Friday at the age of 89.
Remembering a pioneer: Flint community reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr.