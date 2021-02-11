Whitmer budget proposal emphasizes dam safety, sense of urgency following task force recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (2/10/2021)--Not too far off from the anniversary of the dam breach that changed a lot of lives forever, you’ll find more money in the governor’s latest budget geared toward learning from that ordeal.

“It was devastating and it was, unfortunately, a 500 year flooding event combined with decades of disinvestment in infrastructure.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid-out the focus of the latest round of budget talks in a Wednesday one-on-one with ABC12′s Matt Franklin. Among other infrastructure moves, the governor’s budget proposal includes a cash infusion to shore up the state’s crumbling dams.

“Our dam safety program is really important and this is one way of doing some of that work,” Whitmer said.

Namely, $15-million for the state’s Dam Safety Emergency Fund. The money ostensibly comes in response to a suggested overhaul of safety standards recently outlined by a state task force.

“The bolder we are, the better chance I believe we have to address a ticking time bomb in the state and protect people’s property values, up to and including their lives,” John Broschak, a Consumers Energy vice president and member of the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force, asserted last week in calling for a sense of urgency in addressing problems plaguing the state’s thousand plus privately owned dams.

The 19-member Michigan Dam Safety Task Force was charged last year--in the aftermath of that May dam breach--with finding solutions. The task force released its list of draft recommendations earlier this month. Among the suggested improvements: a loan program for dam owners, new, more stringent licensing requirements, insurance, an enhanced inspection schedule and that new emergency response fund.

As recently as 2018, the state’s dams got a C- grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The list of 86 draft recommendations came some nine months after the failure of the Edenville and Sanford Dams forced thousands to run for higher ground and forever altered the landscape across a broad swath of mid-Michigan.

In the time since, the focus has turned to stopping a repeat dead in its tracks, though it’s unclear whether that additional cash proposed by the governor’s office would come into play before or after a future breach.

