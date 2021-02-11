Advertisement

Whitmer seeks boost in tuition, child care, bridge spending

The governor’s $67 billion budget recommendation will be laid out for the Legislature on Thursday
Whitmer
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $67 billion budget that she says would aid the state’s pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to attend community college for free, expanding child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs.

The Democrat’s annual spending blueprint will be unveiled to the Republican-led Legislature on Thursday.

She will call for $570 million to address learning loss and K-12 enrollment declines on top of a $162-per-student, or 2%, increase in base aid for most traditional districts.

Whitmer says she focused on three major priorities: economic reengagement, a return to in-person instruction and vaccine dissemination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

