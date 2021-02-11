Advertisement

Whitmer wants to end sales tax on women’s menstrual products in Michigan

The proposal would bring the state in line with several others, including New York and Florida
Photo from Valley News Live
Photo from Valley News Live (WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal unveiled Thursday includes an end to the state sales tax for women’s menstrual products.

The proposal calls for making tampons, pads and other products women need during their menstruation period tax-exempt. The products currently are classified as general merchandise and subject to Michigan’s 6% sales tax.

Only groceries and items purchased by registered nonprofit organizations currently are exempt from the state sales tax. Whitmer is proposing a $5 million earmark from Michigan’s general fund to make up lost sales tax revenue that otherwise would have gone to schools.

The United Kingdom ended its sales tax on women’s sanitary products on Jan. 1, joining several other countries like Canada, Australia and India. Several other states, including New York and Florida, also made women’s menstrual products tax free.

The Michigan Legislature would have to approve the change of making menstrual products tax free before Whitmer could sign it into law.

