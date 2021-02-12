CDC changes guidance for COVID-19 quarantines after vaccination

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - There’s new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to quarantines.

Doctors say fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19. That’s only if that exposure happens at least two weeks after individuals receive their second dose of the vaccine, because that is how long the body needs to build up maximum immunity.

However, the CDC also says vaccine protection may wear off after three months. So experts say wearing a mask and taking other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are still important even for people who are vaccinated.

”This is especially true with our ongoing concern about new variants spreading in the United States,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC says people who have been vaccinated should still watch for symptoms for 14 days if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

