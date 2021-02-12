Advertisement

Court rejects restriction on use of medical marijuana

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled the the state's medical marijuana law takes precedence over...
The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled the the state's medical marijuana law takes precedence over other laws.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Judges can’t prevent people from using medical marijuana while on probation for a crime.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in the case of a man who was barred from using medical marijuana for a year despite having a state-issued card. The appeals court says Michigan’s medical marijuana law can trump other laws that conflict with it.

The case involved Michael Thue, who was serving a year of probation for a road rage incident in the Traverse City area. Thue’s probation ended in December, making the result moot for him.

But the appeals court says the issue needed clarity for any future cases.   

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital Asphalt of Lansing has filed a rezoning request for two parcels of land on the...
Mid-Michigan neighbors push back against asphalt plant planned for U.S. 23 corridor
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Joe Horne
Teen reported missing from northern Michigan residence

Latest News

A new scam offers to wipe away credit card balances if people provide their card numbers and...
Scam alert: You can’t have credit card balances wiped away by giving numbers
Quayshaun Lewis was found shot and killed in the 500 block of Jamieson Street in Flint on Aug....
Reward offered for information on Jamieson Street shooting death in Flint
Face mask guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan expands $1 million media campaign to promote face masks after vaccine
A demonstration supporting the Fight for $15 movement takes place outside the McDonald's...
McDonald’s workers in Flint planning to strike for $15 wage