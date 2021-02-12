Advertisement

Customs officers find $60,000 hidden in baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found $60,000 in luggage from a woman traveling to the Netherlands.(OYS)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have seized more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at a Detroit-area airport.

Customs and Border Protection says the cash was bundled Feb. 3 in envelopes and concealed in packages of sanitary napkins in the baggage of a woman heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

It was discovered during an inspection. The woman told officers she only was carrying $1,000.

The agency says passengers transporting more than $10,000 in currency must report it to Customs and Border Protection officers when entering or leaving the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

