Customs officers find $60,000 hidden in baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have seized more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at a Detroit-area airport.

Customs and Border Protection says the cash was bundled Feb. 3 in envelopes and concealed in packages of sanitary napkins in the baggage of a woman heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

It was discovered during an inspection. The woman told officers she only was carrying $1,000.

The agency says passengers transporting more than $10,000 in currency must report it to Customs and Border Protection officers when entering or leaving the United States.

