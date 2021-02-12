Elderly Chesaning man dies in house fire, wife escaped safely

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters found the body of an elderly Chesaning man after his house was consumed by fire Friday.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 8300 block of Ferden Road in Chesaning Township. Saginaw County sheriff deputies arrived first and found 88-year-old Wilma Haney outside, but her husband hadn’t made it out.

The house was engulfed in flames when the first fire units arrived. Seven fire departments from three counties eventually responded to help extinguish the fire.

Fire crews found the body of 90-year-old Kenneth Haney in the house and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy will be scheduled to determine his cause of death.

