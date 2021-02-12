Advertisement

Genesee County officials reject three recall petitions against Flint mayor

Flint mayor issues first State of the City address with focus on unity
Flint mayor issues first State of the City address with focus on unity(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three recall petitions filed against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley have been rejected.

The Genesee County Election Commission went over the proposals today to determine whether the petition language is clear and factual. For each one, they rendered a unanimous decision to reject.

The commission members -- Prosecutor David Leyton, Treasurer Deb Cherry and Clerk John Gleason -- noted that each of the petitions isn’t clear.

Flint resident Arthur Woodson, who filed all three petitions, now has 10 days to appeal the decision to reject his recall language. He also can file new language with the Genesee County Clerk’s Office that meets the clarify requirement.

After Thursday’s decision, Neeley issued the following statement:

“We will continue to stay focused every day on our work to move this community forward in a positive direction. These individuals who work to divide and weaken our community have once again been rebuked. Over and over again, we see these individuals attempt to breathe life into lies. No matter how often and how loud they attack, their lies are still lies. Truth is powerful and it prevails. These individuals are simple bullies and obstructionists. Today, they wasted the valuable time and resources of the County Prosecutor, County Treasurer, County Clerk and their staffs. Their determination to pursue petty politics is unfortunate, especially in a time of crisis, but we will not be distracted. Flint is a strong community and together we can achieve anything. Thank you to the residents of Flint who are out there working alongside us each and every day to move our community forward in a positive direction.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
27-year-old Keyanna Pope, & her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyatta Gardner
Prosecutor: Flint mom, boyfriend severely burned toddler over potty training accident
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Flag has vulgar word for President and his supporters
Bay County man with flag that curses Biden and supporters says it’s free speech
This cannon, which fired properly in this photo, exploded at a Gaines Township residence on...
Newly released video shows cannon that exploded in Gaines Township

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 75 more deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Third Michigan man arrested in investigation of U.S. Capitol riot
Students learn remotely at Blessing Plumbing & Heating in Grand Blanc with the help of a...
Blessing Plumbing & Heating hires proctor to teach kids while parents work
Students learn remotely at Blessing Plumbing & Heating in Grand Blanc with the help of a...
Blessing Plumbing & Heating hires proctor to help teach employees' kids