Genesee County officials reject three recall petitions against Flint mayor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three recall petitions filed against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley have been rejected.

The Genesee County Election Commission went over the proposals today to determine whether the petition language is clear and factual. For each one, they rendered a unanimous decision to reject.

The commission members -- Prosecutor David Leyton, Treasurer Deb Cherry and Clerk John Gleason -- noted that each of the petitions isn’t clear.

Flint resident Arthur Woodson, who filed all three petitions, now has 10 days to appeal the decision to reject his recall language. He also can file new language with the Genesee County Clerk’s Office that meets the clarify requirement.

After Thursday’s decision, Neeley issued the following statement:

“We will continue to stay focused every day on our work to move this community forward in a positive direction. These individuals who work to divide and weaken our community have once again been rebuked. Over and over again, we see these individuals attempt to breathe life into lies. No matter how often and how loud they attack, their lies are still lies. Truth is powerful and it prevails. These individuals are simple bullies and obstructionists. Today, they wasted the valuable time and resources of the County Prosecutor, County Treasurer, County Clerk and their staffs. Their determination to pursue petty politics is unfortunate, especially in a time of crisis, but we will not be distracted. Flint is a strong community and together we can achieve anything. Thank you to the residents of Flint who are out there working alongside us each and every day to move our community forward in a positive direction.”

