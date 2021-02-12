Genesee Intermediate School District launches Early On campaign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Since 2016 more than 5,000 Flint children have been evaluated through the Genesee Intermediate School’s Early On program.

Joi Pitts requested a free evaluation for her son.

“Micah was two years old,” she said. “I became concerned by his lack of talking and aggressive behavior.”

The Early On program offers free developmental evaluations for Flint children 0-5 years of age. The program was borne out of the Flint Water Crisis when children were at risk of being exposed to lead through the city’s drinking water system. The program was established to help identify developmental challenges and provide intervention services for the children and their families.

“Our help to Flint families and children includes but is not limited to speech physical and occupational therapy, services coordination, family support and counseling and other types of services based on the needs of the children and the family,” said Dr. Lisa Hagel, Superintendent of GISD.

Flint Pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Reynolds points to early identification and intervention for improved outcomes.

“Research has show that addressing delays early on especially between birth and age 5 can more effectively promote a child’s development even into adulthood,” he said.

To date, Early On has provided more than 70,000 free early intervention services to Flint families. They are hoping to reach more Flint families with young children to take advantage of the resource.

Pitts is grateful she sought help early on for her four year old son.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.